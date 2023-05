The State Property Fund (SPF) expects to begin privatization of confiscated Russian assets in 2023.

This was reported by the head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umierov, in an interview with Reuters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian business in some industries was a significant player on the market. Our goal is to transfer everything to state ownership, prepare and sell it. We want these enterprises to work for Ukraine, for Ukrainian citizens," Umierov said.

According to him, the government has already transferred 102 assets to the State Property Fund, mainly real estate and cars.

"Preparations for their privatization are now underway, including resumption of operations, payment of taxes and wages. The SPF expects to start the sale at the end of the second - beginning of the third quarter," Umierov said.

He noted that one of the most significant assets transferred to the SPF is the Demurinsky GOK.

"This enterprise produces raw materials for the manufacture of titanium and previously belonged to the Russian billionaire, a shareholder of the VSMPO-Avisma titanium corporation Mikhail Shelkov. In February, the Government transferred this asset to the management of the SPF for the purpose of its further privatization. Partially production has been resumed at the plant, which employs 284 people. The fund hopes to sell it this year," Umierov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Property Fund plans to put up for privatization the confiscated assets of Russian oligarchs Mikhail Shelkov, Oleg Deripaska, and Arkady Rotenberg.