Rescuers searched all night for 2 teenagers in catacombs in Odesa Region

Throughout the night, rescuers, law enforcement officers and volunteers searched the catacombs in the Odesa Region for two guys of 13 and 15 years old, who went for a walk in the dungeons and got lost.

It was reported by the State Emergency Service.

On the evening of July 3, rescuers were informed that two guys were lost in the Odesa district in the catacombs. They were searched throughout the night by law enforcement officers, dog handlers, rescuers and volunteers.

The children were found at six o'clock in the morning on July 4. They were 300 meters from the entrance to the catacombs. Nothing happened to them.

After the rescue, the guys said that they went for a walk in the dungeons and got lost.

