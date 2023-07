Deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration Ihor Demianchuk and Ihor Haiduk, who were detained on suspicion of bribery, were dismissed from their posts.

This is evidenced by information on the website of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, in the Leadership of the Regional Military Administration section, the names of Demianchuk and Haiduk are no longer mentioned.

They are not on the list of deputies.

Besides, according to the SACPO, two deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration since March 2023 have been excluded from performing their official duties.

On June 26, the head of the Ternopil Regional Council and two deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration were notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Ternopil Regional Council Holovko and 2 deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration demanded a bribe from a volunteer businessman.

According to the investigation, Holovko and two heads of the Regional Military Administration demanded that a local businessman and volunteer provide money for signing acts of work performed on the construction and repair of infrastructure facilities by a municipal enterprise of the Ternopil Regional Council and paying for the debt of the capital construction department of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration to a LLC, for work that has already been completed and commissioned in 2022.

The court arrested all officials, but each of them was allowed to bail.

The SACPO appealed against the preventive measure to the head of the Ternopil Regional Council and two deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, since it does not agree with the amount of a bail in the amount of UAH 800,000.