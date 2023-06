F-16 fighters may arrive in Ukraine in six to seven months - Zelenskyy

F-16 fighters may arrive in Ukraine in six to seven months, says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is reported by the BBC.

Zelenskyy is convinced that Ukrainian pilots will begin training on F-16 fighters in August 2023.

"The Ukrainian leader again made the case for Ukraine to receive US-made F-16s and said he believed fighter pilots could start training as soon as August, and that the first jets could arrive in six or seven months' time,” the article says.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov said that Ukrainian pilots may take only four months to master the F-16.

In addition, Ukrainian pilots began training on F-16 fighters.