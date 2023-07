In case of terrorist attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP, evacuation will go free of charge – Vereshchuk

Evacuation from the areas that may be affected by a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be free of charge.

This follows from a statement by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk.

Vereshchuk added that she held a meeting on evacuation issues with the heads of the Regional Military Administration, who reported on evacuation plans.

In particular, the Zaporizhzhia regional council plans to evacuate 23 settlements and four territorial communities.

"We clearly understand how many children there are, how many people with reduced mobility, and how many people with disabilities need additional care. So, there is an understanding of what to do, there are preparatory processes, and we are going through them," the deputy minister assured.

She noted that evacuation includes trains, food, and accommodation. If people leave and register their place of stay, they can get both the status of a migrant and a certificate.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the latest information from Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian occupiers are gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russia was preparing a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the release of radiation.

Residents of Mykolayiv were urged to stock up on food and water for five days in case the occupiers blow up the Zaporizhzhia NPP.