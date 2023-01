Moldova Allows Using Virtual Reverse of Natural Gas through Ukraine to All Interested Companies - GTS Operator

Moldova has allowed using the virtual reverse of natural gas through Ukraine to all interested companies.

This is stated in the message of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Government of Moldova approved the decision on the necessary changes to the legislation that open up the possibility for all companies to use the backhaul service (virtual reverse) at the point of connection with Ukraine. Finally, for Ukrainian customers of services, the possibility of transporting non-Russian natural gas through the Trans-Balkan corridor - from LNG terminals in Greece and Turkiye or Azerbaijani natural gas production," the statement said.

It is noted that earlier this mechanism was used mainly by customers from Moldova itself.

According to the report, this step opens the possibility for international partners to store natural gas delivered to LNG terminals in Greece or Turkiye in Ukrainian underground storage facilities.

"This is an important decision for the security of supply and development of the Ukrainian natural gas market, and for planning long-term business throughout the region using the infrastructure of Moldova. It will no doubt contribute to the security of natural gas supplies to the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. The opportunity was opened, and whether it will be used depends on traders and the available resource along the route," said Olha Bielkova, director of interaction with government agencies and international organizations of the GTS Operator of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of September 2022, Moldova began a virtual reverse of natural gas to Ukraine.