The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) drew up an administrative protocol on the corruption of the Member of Parliament Hryhorii Surkis.

This was announced by the NACP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 30, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention drew up a protocol on the commission of administrative offenses provided for in Part 1, 2 of Article 172-7 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, by MP Hryhorii Surkis.

The employees of the NACP tried to hand over the protocol to Surkis near the Verkhovna Rada building, but he refused.

Considering his refusal to sign the protocol, in accordance with Part 3 of Article 256 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, a corresponding entry was made.

The NACP will send the report to the court for consideration on the merits.

The report refers to the actions of Surkis in the conditions of a real conflict of interests during the consideration of the bill "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Physical Culture and Sports" Regarding the Division of Sports Events and Competitions" dated August 31, 2022 No. 7719.

It has been established that Surkis took part in the consideration of a bill that changed the rules for broadcasting Premier League sports matches so that FC Dynamo, whose president is his brother Ihor Surkis, had the opportunity to control the rights on television broadcasts, which the club is carried out in cooperation with companies that are part of the 1+1 media group.

Previously, the Ukrainian Premier League organized the centralized showing of all matches of the Premier League under the contract concluded with the TV channel Setanta Sports.

After the adoption of the bill, the functioning of the system of centralized implementation of the media rights of the Premier League football clubs became impossible, and further cooperation with Setanta Sports is in question.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation opened a case against the customs officials who let the Surkis' cars cross the border without inspection.

According to the media, the Surkis took more than USD 17 million across the border.