SBI Opens Case Against Customs Officers Who Let Surkis' Cars Through Border Without Checking

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened criminal proceedings against the inspectors of the Vylok customs post who allowed the cars of Hryhorii and Ihor Surkis to go abroad in Zakarpattia region without proper verification.

The press service of the SBI has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Hryhorii Surkis is a Member of the Verkhovna Rada, and his brother Ihor is the president of the Dynamo football club (Kyiv).

On February 26, two cars driven by Hryhorii and Ihor Surkis with four passengers in each arrived at the customs control zone.

The inspectors did not inspect the luggage and personal belongings, did not perform other actions provided for by law during martial law.

The declaration of any means and things during customs clearance by these persons was not carried out.

At that, according to preliminary data, at the customs post in Hungary, businessmen declared large amounts of cash to be imported into the country.

As part of the pre-trial investigation conducted on the grounds of committing criminal offenses under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position, if it entailed grave consequences), it is established why the customs officers allowed the illegal movement of large amounts of funds across the state border of Ukraine.

According to media reports, the Surkis taken out of the country more than USD 17 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the SBI prevented the illegal export of three luxury cars worth UAH 50 million abroad.