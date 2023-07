Military will not stop handing out summonses on the streets, because few come voluntarily - Lviv Military Comm

Employees of the territorial recruitment and social support centers will not refuse to serve summonses on the streets, because only 20% of men voluntarily come to the military commissariats.

Oleksandr Tishchenko, head of the Lviv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, said this in an interview with Leopolis, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Somewhere around 20% (half of whom are contract soldiers) of the planned task that we have to perform voluntarily come to the military commissariats. If there are no searches, sending to clarify the data, then mobilization may be in jeopardy," he said.

According to him, coming to the military commissariat is not an automatic sending to the army.

"You need to understand that this is a whole series of procedures, as well as a medical examination. And those who have legal reasons not to be mobilized due to health or other reasons will definitely not join the army," added the head of the military commissariat.

He noted that it happens that a person is handed a summons on the street, comes to the military commissariat, and it turns out he has three children or a disability.

"You ask, why didn't they come and update the data, but the answer is: "I'm afraid." Disability, like family circumstances, is definitely a full right to postponement," Tishchenko emphasized.

