New "rearrangement" possible. Russia could soon face tough choices over situation near Bakhmut - ISW

Analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the Russian command may decide to withdraw troops from the south of Ukraine to maintain the front line in the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk Region.

This is stated in the report, which is published on the website on the ISW.

Referring to the statements of the spokesman for the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, ISW experts believe that the Russian command is likely responding to the actions of the Ukrainian military in the Bakhmut area.

Recently, the invaders have transferred several units of the Airborne Forces to the city area from other sections of the front.

So, on a video published on June 30 on the network, it turned out that the 137th Guards Regiment of the 106th Airborne Division is in the Rozdolivka area, which is 18 kilometers north of Bakhmut.

And according to information from a number of Russian bloggers, units of the 98th Airborne Division also operate in the Bakhmut direction.

The ISW added that earlier other units from the airborne forces of the Russian Federation were also observed on this section of the front.

Analysts believe that if the reinforcements that the Russian command sent to Bakhmut are not enough to maintain previously captured territories, the enemy will face a difficult choice. It will either have to risk creating vulnerable zones in the Kherson or Luhansk Regions, or start withdrawing troops from the south of Ukraine.

Recall that in its report of July 1, the Institute for the Study of War noted that Russian military bloggers have been outraged for more than a week because of the inability of the invaders to squeeze out the Ukrainian military, which was fortified on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 29, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the Bakhmut area.