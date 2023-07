Invaders tried to break through AFU defense in 4 directions. Almost 50 combat clashes occurred per day

During the past day, the Russian occupation army conducted offensive operations in four sections of the front in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. There were 46 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the enemy.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, enemy units advanced on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions.

In other areas of the front, the occupiers carried out tank, mortar, artillery and aircraft attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and frontline settlements.

Lyman direction

The enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Nevske and south of Dibrova, Luhansk Region.

It launched air strikes in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Vyimka and Spirne in the Donetsk Region.

More than 10 settlements were shelled, in particular Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Torske, Dibrova, Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka and Berestove in the Donetsk Region.

Bakhmut direction

The invaders carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of ​ ​ Bohdanivka, Donetsk Region. They launched air strikes near Bila Hora, Toretsk and New York.

About 15 settlements suffered from enemy artillery attacks, including Vasiukivka, Markove, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka and Pivdenne, Donetsk Region.

Avdiivka direction

The enemy, with the support of aviation, held unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

It carried out artillery attacks on more than 10 settlements. Under fire came, in particular, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk Region.

Mariinka direction

In this direction, the Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area of ​ ​ the city of Mariinka.

At the same time, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of hostre, Heorhiivka, Mariinka and Pobieda of the Donetsk Region.

The General Staff also reported that during the day the Russian occupiers launched 27 aircraft and one missile strike. At least 80 attacks using multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) were also recorded.

