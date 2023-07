50 invaders in Zaporizhzhia Region refused to fight and disabled their own weapons

A group of servicemen of the Russian occupation army in the Zaporizhzhia Region refused to take part in the hostilities and arbitrarily left their positions.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the command, those were about 50 servicemen of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy. Their positions are located in the area of ​ ​ the village of Dorozhnianka, Zaporizhzhia Region.

"They refused to take part in the fighting. The Russian refuseniks disabled weapons available in unit," the report said.

The General Staff noted that against the background of successful actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and heavy losses among the occupiers, the number of cases of desertion and unauthorized abandonment of positions is increasing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in mid-June it became known that a group of soldiers from the Storm Z PMC deserted in the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk Region. Before that, they robbed a nearby unit.

And in early June, about 40 invaders deserted in the Luhansk Region. To find them, the Russians were forced to raise helicopters into the air.