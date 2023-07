Up to 8,000 Wagnerites can be accommodated in Belarus. AFU ready to respond to provocations - State Border Gu

Belarus can deploy up to 8,000 Russian mercenaries of the Wagner PMC on its territory, the Defense Forces are aware of an additional potential threat and are on constant alert. The State Border Guard Service spokesman Colonel Andrii Demchenko announced this in a comment to Ukrainian Pravda.

As Demchenko explains, the situation on the border currently remains completely controlled. At this time, there are no offensive groups of Russia on the territory of Belarus. At the same time, the terrorist country of the Russian Federation continues to use Belarus as a base for the preparation of its units and flights of military aviation.

Thus, in view of the new possible risks associated with Lukashenko's willingness to deploy mercenaries from private military campaigns, Ukraine is strengthening its defense in this direction, the State Border Guard Service spokesman said.

The development of the situation in Belarus is under constant control and constantly monitored, Demchenko adds.

According to him, the available information, including from open sources, indicates the implementation of work on the arrangement of places for the further placement of Russian mercenaries from the PMC. And given the support that Belarus provides to Russia, the number of mercenaries that Lukashenko will want to accept can be quite significant. It can be about 8,000 people, the officer says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of April this year, the owner of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in an interview with the Russian "military correspondent" Semyon Pegov that the Wagnerites may soon cease to exist.

Recall that in May, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that, according to U.S. intelligence, PMC Wagner lost 100,000 people killed and wounded in the first five months of 2023.