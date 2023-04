Wagner PMC Depleting. Prigozhin Says His Mercenaries May Soon Cease To Exist

The owner of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that they could soon go into history.

He made the corresponding statement in an interview with the Russian propagandist and the so-called military correspondent Semyon Pegov.

"To date, we are arriving at the fact that the Wagner PMC is depleting. And Wagner PMC will cease to exist in a short time. We will go into history," Prigozhin said.

In a published fragment of an interview for propagandist Pugov, the owner of the Wagnerites again mentioned the lack of ammunition from mercenaries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early April it became known that in the offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, the command of the invaders began to attract more paratroopers and motorized infantry due to the high losses of the Wagnerites.

We also reported that according to analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Prigozhin would presumably like a freeze in hostilities that would benefit the aggressor country.