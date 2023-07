The Russian occupation army can prepare a stockpile of missiles to carry out some "insidious intention." Colonel Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, made the corresponding statement on the air of the telethon.

"Obviously, the enemy accumulates something, supplies for some more insidious intentions. You can only guess what is in their head after the events that occurred in the Russian Federation," Ihnat said.

A spokesman for the Air Force suggested that now the aggressor country is likely to recover from the unsuccessful military rebellion of the owner of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Ihnat noted that the occupiers are actively using tactical aviation to strike at Ukraine, in particular with corrected aircraft bombs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May this year, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that Russia is able to produce more than 60 missiles of various types every month.

The aggressor country is able to maintain such a production rate thanks to the supply of Western components, bypassing the many sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation.