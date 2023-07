Invaders advanced in east and south of Donetsk Region, 22 combat clashes occurred per day - General Staff

During the past day, the Russian occupation army tried to advance in six directions in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. There were 22 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Saturday, July 1.

According to the information published by the command, the invaders tried to advance on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 58 air and 8 missile attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements in the Ukrainian-controlled territories. The enemy also carried out at least 50 attacks using multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) of various types.

