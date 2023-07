More than 20,000 Wagnerites killed in Ukraine, wounded 4 times more - Zelenskyy

More than 20,000 mercenaries of the private military company (PMC) Wagner have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion of the aggressor country of Russia. About 80,000 more Wagnerites were injured.

The corresponding statement during communication with the Spanish media was made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, El Mundo quoted him as saying.

"Wagners had two categories: professional mercenaries and mobilized from prisons, their cannon fodder. Our troops killed 21,000 of them and wounded 80,000," the President said.

According to him, such colossal losses give a good idea of how large such groups are in the east of Ukraine.

The President emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to destroy the most motivated part of the Russian forces. Zelenskyy called the rest of the occupiers "unmotivated" and significantly "weaker."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of April this year, the owner of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in an interview with the Russian "military correspondent" Semyon Pegov that the Wagnerites may soon cease to exist.

Recall that in May, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that, according to US intelligence, PMC Wagner lost 100,000 people killed and wounded in the first five months of 2023.