AFU destroy 560 invaders, 11 artillery systems and 3 tanks per day. General Staff reports enemy losses per day

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 560 occupiers, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale war is about 228,340. Besides, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 tanks, 11 artillery systems and 3 multiple rocket launchers.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 30, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 228,340 (+ 560) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 4,041 (+ 3) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 7,863 (+ 6) units,

artillery systems - 4,127 (+ 11) units,

MLRS - 630 (+ 3) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 389 (+ 1) units,

aircraft - 315 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 308 (+ 0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 3,519 (+ 6),

cruise missiles ‒ 1261 (+ 0),

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 6,785 (+ 5) units,

special equipment ‒ 569 (+ 0).

The data is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the defeat of the Russian headquarters and fuel and lubricants warehouse in the suburbs of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region.

Also on the night of June 30, air defense forces destroyed 10 of the 13 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.