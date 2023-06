Interpipe cuts sale of finished products by 23% to 108,000 tons in Q1

In January-March 2023, compared to January-March 2022, the Interpipe pipe and wheel holding (Dnipro) reduced the sale of finished products by 23% to 108,000 tons.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, sales of pipes decreased by 20% to 82,000 tons, railway products - by 27% to 19,000 tons, and steel billets - by 50% to 6,000 tons.

Also, in January-March 2023, the company increased steel production by 13% to 184,000 tons, pipe production by 12% to 105,000 tons, and decreased railway production by 13% to 20,000 tons.

According to the report, in early 2023, production at all enterprises of the company was negatively affected by tight limits on electricity consumption for industrial consumers.

However, already in March, the situation improved due to the lifting of these restrictions.

As a result, as well as due to the low comparison base effect, steel and pipe production increased due to last year's downtime.

"At the same time, Interpipe sales continued to decline, as the situation of foreign markets has already begun to show the first signs of cooling. In particular, sales of OCTG pipes decreased by 37% YoY, linear pipes - by 12% YoY. The fall continues in the railway division, the company is trying to compensate for this by increasing sales to the promising markets of North and South America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, Interpipe reduced the sale of finished products by 37% to 524,000 tons.

At the same time, in 2022, compared to 2021, the company increased its profit 2.2 times to USD 204.4 million.

Also in 2022, Interpipe reduced EBITDA by 11% to USD 204 million and revenue by 13% to USD 981 million.

Interpipe is the largest producer of pipes and wheels in Ukraine. It controls the Nyzhniodniprovskyi pipe rolling plant (Dnipropetrovsk region), the Novomoskovsk pipe plant (Dnipropetrovsk region), and the Niko Tube seamless pipe plant (Dnipropetrovsk region).

In October 2012, Interpipe commissioned the Interpipe Steel steelmaking complex.