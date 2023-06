SBI wants to arrest MP from European Solidarity Aleksieiev with bail of UAH 10 million

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) asks a court to arrest the Verkhovna Rada Member from the European Solidarity Serhii Aleksieiev suspected of fraud with an alternative to bail of UAH 10 million.

The representative of the SBI Oleksandr Udovychenko stated this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"All the evidence collected to date is quite strong, and already allow the prosecution to apply to the investigating judge with a petition to select a preventive measure in the form of detention with a determination of the size of the alternative - bail in the amount of UAH 10 million," he said.

According to him, the investigation against Aleksieiev continues, since the detention is only the initial stage of exposing a person.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), together with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), detained a member of the Verkhovna Rada from European Solidarity, Serhii Aleksieiev, who promised a German citizen to avoid extradition for USD 50,000.

The MP demanded money from a citizen of one of the European countries.

The MP promised the foreigner his assistance in avoiding extradition for USD 50,000.