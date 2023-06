In January-March 2023, compared to the 1st quarter of 2022, the Interpipe pipe and wheel holding increased its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 5.2 times to USD 79 million and reduced income by 4% to USD 229 million.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Starting in the middle of the quarter, the Company's plants returned to stable operation, without "torn" schedules. This allowed to increase production in the quarter, and in some segments, for example in the pipe division, get somewhat closer to the pre-war level. Even in difficult, military conditions, Interpipe continues to fulfill all orders, quickly and on time supplies products to customers. Significant support is provided by the extension of the abolition of all quotas and duties on Ukrainian goods by the United States and the EU," said Andrii Korotkov, CEO of the company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, Interpipe reduced the sale of finished products by 37% to 524,000 tons.

At the same time, in 2022, compared to 2021, the company increased its profit 2.2 times to USD 204.4 million.

Also in 2022, Interpipe reduced EBITDA by 11% to USD 204 million and revenue by 13% to USD 981 million.

Interpipe is the largest producer of pipes and wheels in Ukraine. It controls the Nyzhniodniprovskyi pipe rolling plant (Dnipropetrovsk region), the Novomoskovsk pipe plant (Dnipropetrovsk region), and the Niko Tube seamless pipe plant (Dnipropetrovsk region).

In October 2012, Interpipe commissioned the Interpipe Steel steelmaking complex.