Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pretends not to notice Ukraine's successes and Russia's failures.

Orban spoke about the economic and financial situation of Hungary and the European Union and in this context again touched on the topic of the Russian-Ukrainian war and aid to Ukraine.

He stated that the EU had wrongly decided to support Ukraine in the war "so that Russia would be defeated."

"One and a half years have passed, and the result is zero, even negative. We did not defeat Russia, the political leadership of the Russian Federation is in their positions, the Russian economy is doing very well thanks to it. On the contrary, we are suffering from inflation and no longer have money to support Ukrainians," Orban said.

The publication next to this quote reminded that the Prime Minister "forgot" about the mutiny of the Wagner PMC last weekend, and that the Russian Federation's income from the sale of energy carriers will be significantly lower this year, and that Moscow failed in its goals regarding Ukraine already in the first months of the war.

Orban says that the situation will not change unless the EU changes its approach and that peace talks are needed, otherwise "many more people will die."

"There is no money in the EU budget anymore. Where is this money? I think we know the answer, it is somewhere in Ukraine. Where is the money of the Hungarians, where is the money of the Poles? I am afraid that it is in Ukraine. They are giving it to a war that should not have happened," Orban complains, not mentioning that Russia invaded Ukraine.

He also questioned the fact that in Ukraine European funds are spent on exactly what they were provided for.

It will be recalled that Orban stated that he does not see much significance in Prigozhin's uprising.

Also, Orban does not consider Putin a war criminal and Ukraine a sovereign state.