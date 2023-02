MP Herasymov Handed Indictment In Case Of Non-Declaration Of Villa In Spain

The Member of the Verkhovna Rada, the head of the European Solidarity faction, Artur Herasymov, was found in Ukraine and handed an indictment in the case of non-declaration of a villa in Spain.

The press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office handed Herasymov an indictment in a Range Rover car driven by him.

At the same time, Herasymov threw the document out of the car.

It is noted that since the location of Herasymov was unknown, the suspicion was reported to him in accordance with Article 135 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

"However, his whereabouts were subsequently established and an indictment was handed in person," it said.

Herasymov did not declare a two-story duplex-type house and parking lot in the province of Alicante (Spain) worth more than EUR 227,000, as well as USD 1,600 in accounts with Ukrainian banks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion to Verkhovna Rada Member Artur Herasymov, who did not declare a villa in Spain.