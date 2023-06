Prosecutors and personnel of prosecutor’s offices are banned from traveling abroad during the war.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement sources.

"All prosecutors were forbidden to travel abroad," the source said.

According to him, the ban applies to both men and women.

This decision was made in February, after Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko went to Spain to his family during the winter holidays.

Before that, there was no such ban.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of January, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin relieved Deputy Prosecutor General Symonenko, who went on a New Year vacation to Spain.

According to Ukrainian Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach, Symonenko took a 10-day vacation and went to his family in Spain.