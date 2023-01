Prosecutor General Kostin Fires Deputy Prosecutor General Symonenko, Who Went On New Year's Vacation To Spain

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin fired Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko, who was on New Year's vacation in Spain.

This was reported by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko was fired," he wrote on the evening of January 23.

Zhelezniak did not specify the reason for the dismissal of the Deputy Prosecutor General.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Ukrainian Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach, Symonenko took a 10-day vacation and went to visit his family in Spain.

Symonenko left Ukraine on December 30, 2022, via Krakivets checkpoint, in a Mercedes car with license plates ВС 0001 ХН, together with Viktor Derkach (at the wheel).

Returned to Ukraine on January 08, 2023 through Krakivets checkpoint together with Roman Seretko (at the wheel) in the same car.

The car in which the Deputy Prosecutor General was leaving the country is registered to the company GRAND HOTEL HOLDING LLC, which belongs to the wife of a very famous Lviv entrepreneur and MP Hryhorii Kozlovskyi.

In late 2021, disciplinary proceedings were opened against Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko for attending the birthday of Oleh Tatarov, Deputy Head of the Office of the President.