Health Ministry explains whether there is danger to Kyiv in case of nuclear attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP

Kyiv will not feel the consequences of a nuclear explosion on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant if the Russians dare to carry out this terrorist attack. This was stated by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, according to his interview.

According to him, the capital is beyond the potential impact of the nuclear threat on the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

He also added that the Ministry of Health has developed and checked notification systems that will work in the event of an explosion in case of such situations.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Health stressed that it is currently impossible to predict the strength of the explosion that Russians can commit on the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Recall that the authorities worked out the evacuation of people from zones with a radius of 30 and 50 kilometers in case of a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On June 23, Minister of Interior Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko announced a large-scale training of emergency services in case of a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

We also reported that the Ministry of Health told Ukrainians what to do in the event of a radiation disaster.