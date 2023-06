If Russia carries out a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) with radiation emissions under the worst-case scenario, about 300,000 residents of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions will be subject to mandatory evacuation. Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We understand that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant occupied by the enemy today poses a huge danger in technogenic terms, especially for citizens of the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions. According to the worst-case scenario, about 300,000 residents of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions are subject to mandatory evacuation. We work out all possible scenarios. For example, that a radioactive cloud can go further, to any region of our state," he said.

Klymenko said that on Thursday, June 29, in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk Regions and in part of the Kherson Region, exercises are being held close to real events, according to legend - radiation leakage from one of the power units of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

About 8,000 people are involved in the exercises: local authorities, law enforcement officers, volunteers, doctors and representatives of all services of state authorities responsible for the civil protection system. About 350 special vehicles and 400 buses for evacuation were involved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Russia's preparation of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with radiation emissions. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine transmits all available information and evidence to international partners, and stressed that the world should prevent this disaster so that this time it does not happen, as with the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.