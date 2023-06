Occupiers shelled Kherson Region 64 times last day. There are wounded

Military of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation during the past day, June 28, fired at peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 64 times, firing 342 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grads and UAVs. The enemy fired 12 shells on the city of Kherson.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the Russian military targeted residential areas of settlements.

Due to Russian aggression, 3 people were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 27, the military of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation attacked the peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 72 times.

On June 26, in the morning, the Russian occupiers fired at the residential quarters of Kherson and Antonivka. The enemy used prohibited incendiary ammunition. Fires broke out in homes, a critical infrastructure facility and a gas pipeline.

Meanwhile, Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the South Operational Command, said that the Russian occupation troops are now mainly hitting those areas that are considered "hubs" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.