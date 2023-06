On the morning of June 26, the Russian occupiers shelled the residential quarters of Kherson and Antonivka. The enemy used prohibited incendiary ammunition. Fires broke out in houses, a critical infrastructure facility, and a gas pipeline.

This was reported in the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"The Russian army hit the Kherson Region with prohibited incendiary munitions. In the morning, the enemy covered the residential quarters of Kherson and Antonivka with fire. As a result of the shelling, residential buildings were burned, water pipelines, gas pipelines and objects of critical infrastructure were damaged," the message says.

It is indicated that the fire was extinguished by rescuers who quickly arrived at the scene.

No civilians were injured as a result of the Russian shelling.

Reference. Incendiary ammunition is designed to destroy objects and personnel by creating strong fires and direct hits.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the other day in the Donetsk Region, the Russian occupiers dropped a prohibited chemical aerosol suffocating munition on one of the Ukrainian positions, and the wind was in the direction of the occupiers.