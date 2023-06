A resident of Kramatorsk, who gave the Russians information about a cafe in the city center, was served with suspicion of treason. Because of his actions, Kramatorsk was hit by cruise missiles, as a result of which 12 people were killed and more than 60 were injured.

This is reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

"During the procedural management of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a resident of Kramatorsk was served with suspicion of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the authority reported.

They said that the recruiter was an employee of the gas transportation company. Russian special services recruited him remotely.

According to investigators, on June 27, the agent received a task: to verify information about the location of Ukrainian military personnel in Kramatorsk. The man went to the city center and noticed in the parking lot cars with military license plates and diners in a restaurant. He took a video of these cars and sent it to his curator via messengers.

The prosecutor's office clarifies that some time after the video was sent, representatives of the aggressor state struck the facility with the Iskander M.

After carrying out a complex of investigative actions, prosecutors together with the SSU investigators identified the person involved in the crime. The man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Currently, the issue of selecting a preventive measure in the form of detention for the suspect is being resolved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kramatorsk, rescuers completed search and rescue operations at the site of a Russian missile attack on a cafe in the center of the city. In the morning, the body of another deceased was discovered.