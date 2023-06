Number of people killed in rocket attack on Kramatorsk up to 12, rescue operations completed

In Kramatorsk, rescuers completed search and rescue operations at the site of a Russian rocket attack on a cafe in the city's center. In the morning, the body of another deceased was discovered.

This follows from a statement by the State Emergency Service.

"Kramatorsk: in the morning, June 29, the body of another killed person was unblocked from under the rubble. In total, 12 people, including three children, were killed, 60 people, including a child, were injured, and 11 people were rescued, seven of them by SESU rescuers," the message says.

Search and rescue operations at the site of the enemy attack have been completed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, June 27, the Russian occupying army launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region.

One of the rockets hit a public catering establishment in one of the districts of Kramatorsk. Another rocket exploded in the territory of the settlement of Bilenke, located on the northeastern outskirts of the city.

In addition, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) counterintelligence "on hot pursuit" detained an agent of the Russian special services who corrected a Russian missile attack on a cafe in the center of Kramatorsk on June 27.