Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Western partners are informing Ukraine about the takeoff of Russian strategic aircraft from distant airfields. He announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Our allies support Ukraine constantly. Our partners provide us with information about the takeoff of strategic aircraft from distant airfields, long-range aviation, and other data," he said.

Ihnat emphasized that this information is extremely useful and is used for the defense of the country.

Also, according to the spokesman of the Air Force, Ukraine has a wide range of radar equipment, which is in service with the Radio Engineering Forces.

"They are not mentioned much, but along with the Anti-Aircraft Missile Forces, the Air Force Aviation and other components, there are Radio Engineering Forces that are the eyes of the Air Force and monitor the air situation inside the country and abroad 24/7," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine controls its own airspace, but more air defense systems are needed, which have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield.

Earlier it was reported that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will inform Ukrainians about the threat of drone attacks and possible missile strikes in the Telegram channel.

Ihnat also stated that Ukraine may receive F-16 fighters, but when this will happen remains an open question.