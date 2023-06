The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading bill No. 8287, which introduced an electronic excise stamp for alcohol, tobacco products and e-cigarettes.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The bill will transfer the accounting of alcohol, tobacco products and e-cigarette liquids into an electronic format, simplify it and overcome the shadow," he said.

According to the MP, the electronic excise stamp will provide the opportunity:

- to track the movement of alcohol, tobacco products, e-cigarette liquids from the manufacturer/importer to the end consumer;

- to monitor completeness and timeliness of payment of excise tax amounts for such goods;

- every citizen will be able to identify the products and check the legality of the origin of the goods.

"The creation of the Electronic System for the Circulation of Excise Goods will ensure electronic interaction between state authorities and business entities: the burdensome process of ordering paper excise tax stamps will become a thing of the past; the system at the order stage will calculate and bill for payment in terms of excise tax amounts for ordered stamps," he said

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the cost of excise stamps for alcoholic products by 84%, or by 16 kopecks to 35 kopecks, for tobacco products by 78%, or by 7 kopecks to 16 kopecks.