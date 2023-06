Almost 700 occupiers and aircraft. General Staff reports losses of Russia per day

Over the past day, June 28, the Ukrainian military eliminated 680 occupiers, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 227,780 military.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 29, 2023 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 227,780 (+ 680) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 4,038 (+ 2) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 7,857 (+ 10) units,

artillery systems - 4,116 (+ 27) units,

MLRS - 627 units,

air defense equipment - 388 (+ 1) units,

aircraft - 315 (+ 1) units,

helicopters - 308 units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 3,513 (+ 14),

cruise missiles - 1,261 units,

ships/boats - 18 units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 6,780 (+ 6) units,

special equipment - 569 (+ 6).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces in the Bakhmut direction seized the strategic initiative. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are attacking with a wide front.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces had 40 combat clashes with the invaders. The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Mariinka directions - 40 combat clashes took place during the day.