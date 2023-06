Not just NASAMS. Lithuania will send Ukraine armored personnel carriers, ammunition for grenade launchers and

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas announced that his country would transfer М113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine and ammunition for small arms and grenade launchers.

Anusauskas wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Lithuania's planned military aid package for Ukraine will consist not only of NASAMS missile launch systems, but also of 10 M113 armored personnel carriers, ″ Anusauskas said.

He recalled that in total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Lithuania has transferred 72 such armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

Lithuania also ordered the production of 12.5 million cartridges for Ukraine, of which 2.5 million will be sent to the Ukrainian military in the near future.

Also, soon Ukraine will receive several thousand units of anti-tank ammunition for grenade launchers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier today Latvian President Gitanas Nauseda said that his country bought two NASAMS air defense launchers for Ukraine.

The country signed a contract between Lithuania, Norway and the Norwegian manufacturer Kongsberg Gruppen.