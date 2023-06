Lithuania has bought buys two NASAMS air defense launchers for Ukraine. Yesterday, the country signed a contract between Lithuania, Norway, and Norwegian producer Kongsberg Gruppen.

This was announced by the country's President Gitanas Nauseda.

Anti-aircraft missile complexes will arrive in Ukraine in the near future.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that the NATO summit in Vilnius should clearly demonstrate that the Alliance is ready to fight not only for every centimeter of the territory of the member countries but also from the first minute of aggression, if necessary.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Ukraine is fighting in the interests of NATO against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, which threatens other states, and therefore deserves to become part of the Alliance.

On Wednesday, June 7, the Government of Lithuania approved the allocation of EUR 20 million from funds borrowed on behalf of the state for participation in EU initiatives and international initiatives to help Ukraine and Moldova.