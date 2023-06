In the Kherson Region, the water level in the Dnieper has returned to its natural riverbad after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HEPP. Now the level fluctuations correspond to the natural fluctuations of this time of year. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

"As of 09:00 a.m., the water level in the Dnieper River near the Kherson post has returned to its natural riverbad, the fluctuations in the level correspond to the natural fluctuations of this time of year," the message says.

Two settlements (two houses) on the right bank of the Dnieper and 17 settlements in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region remain flooded.

Work on pumping out water is ongoing. Over the past day, 72,000 tons of water were pumped out of 56 basements. Since the beginning of the works, more than 373,008 tons of water have been pumped out of 923 houses and basements.

59 tons of water were transported, of which 23 tons were drinking water and 36 tons were technical water. Since the beginning of the works - 857 tons of water, of which 575 tons are drinking water and 282 tons are technical water.

Since the beginning of the work, almost 81 tons of food and basic necessities have been delivered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, two weeks after the incident, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir dropped below the level at which water can be taken from it.

Later, specialists of Ukrhydroenergo assumed that the water level in the reservoir could drop to 7 meters.

We previously reported that it may take at least 6 years to dismantle the destroyed dam of the Kakhovka HEPP and build a new structure.