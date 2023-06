On the night of Tuesday, June 28, air defense shot down 6 Shahed-136/131 barrage munitions.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"At night, the air defense of the Air Force and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed six barrage munitions Shahed-136/131, with which the Russian invaders attacked from the south-eastern direction," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier on June 27, the head of the Joint Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Nataliya Humeniuk said that the Russian army is preparing a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

Later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the takeoff of three Tu-22M3 missile carriers, they were heading to the waters of the Sea of Azov.

At night, an air alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine. The Air Force of the AFU warned about the threat of the enemy using ballistics and Shahed drones.

Meanwhile, Russia’s losses in the war in Ukraine as of Tuesday morning, June 27, amounted to 590 occupiers, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 226,170 troops. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 14 armored fighting vehicles and 28 artillery systems.