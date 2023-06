After a series of massive attacks on Ukraine, especially at night, the aggressor state of Russia took a certain tactical pause. The occupiers are using it for reconnaissance, which indicates that preparations for a new massive shelling are already underway.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, the occupiers took a tactical pause to replan their actions.

"They still have power. They have replenished their reserves, including drones. And this suggests that massive night attacks will be repeated. But you can't be sure that it will only happen at night. We have to be on the alert. The enemy is insidious and will look for victories for itself where it can at least stage them," Humeniuk noted.

According to the spokeswoman, now in the Black Sea, the enemy's ship formation is "modest" by the standards of what they usually deployed.

"These are 7 ships in the Black Sea and 1 in the Sea of Azov. They expose the surface situation and are engaged in reconnaissance. And this indicates that, most likely, they are preparing the next strike," she added.

At the same time, there are currently no missile carriers on duty in the Black Sea.

"But let me remind you that 2-3 hours are enough for them to return and be ready to strike," Humeniuk warned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of missile troops and artillery during the past day hit the command post, 12 artillery units of the Russians in firing positions, the concentration area of the Russian troops, two ammunition warehouses and three other important enemy targets.

Air defense forces destroyed two Kalibr missiles and seven Shaheds in a day.