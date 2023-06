The Russian Ministry of Defense is preparing to receive heavy equipment, which has so far been used by the Wagner Private Military Company group. This was reported on June 27 by the Russian state agency RIA Novosti.

"Preparations are ongoing for the transfer of heavy military equipment to the active units of the Armed Forces," the agency informs with reference to the defense department of the Russian Federation.

Until July 1, Russian armed formations must sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Such a contract should be signed by all Russian "volunteer detachments" "in order to increase the effectiveness of their use" in the war in Ukraine. Thus, they will be subordinate to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

It has already been signed by Kadyrov mercenaries. The leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, refused to sign a contract with the regular army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of June 23, the owner of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that units of the regular Russian army launched a missile attack on Wagner's locations. After that, the Wagnerites from the territory of Ukraine moved to Russia.

On June 24, Russian terrorist country President Vladimir Putin made a video message to the Russians, during which he called for stopping the armed uprising.

On June 24, in the evening, Prigozhin announced that he was finishing his so-called "march of justice" and returning his mercenaries to their locations.