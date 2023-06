The Ukrainian military recently returned a chunk of territory in the east that had been occupied since 2014.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defence of Britain.

British intelligence reports that Ukrainian paratroopers achieved a small advance east of Krasnohorivka near Donetsk; the settlement is located virtually on the old demarcation line.

“This is one of the first instances since Russia’s February 2022 invasion that Ukrainian forces have highly likely recaptured an area of territory occupied by Russia since 2014. Recent multiple concurrent Ukrainian assaults throughout the Donbas have likely overstretched Donetsk People’s Republic and Chechen forces operating in this area,” the intelligence said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar on June 26 said that the Defense Forces returned the village of Rivnopil in the Donetsk Region to Ukrainian control.

And the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine knocked out the Russian occupation army from the western shore of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal.