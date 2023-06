The Cabinet of Ministers has reprimanded the mayor of Kyiv, the head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko, and proposes to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to dismiss 4 heads of district state administrations of Kyiv based on the results of shelter inspection. Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the draft orders of the President on the dismissal of the heads of the Desnianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv Dmytro Ratnikov and the Sviatoshynskyi District State Administration Serhii Pavlovskyi.

The decision was also supported to exempt from temporary duties the provisional head of the Dniprovskyi District State Administration in Kyiv Pavlo Babii, and exempt from temporary duties the provisional head of the Podilskyi District State Administration Serhii Kovalenko.

It is also reported that the order of the Cabinet of Ministers on bringing to disciplinary responsibility was supported - reprimanding the head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko, as well as the heads of the Holosiivskyi District State Administration Serhii Sadovyi, Obolonskyi District Administration Kyrylo Fesyk, Pecherskyi District Administration Natalia Kondrashova, Solomianskyi District State Administration Iryna Chechotka, as well as the first deputy head of the Darnytskyi District State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk and the first deputy head of Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration Oleksandr Popovtsev, who, by the orders of the President, were temporarily entrusted with the duties of heads of the relevant district state administrations.

In addition to Kyiv, Zelenskyy is offered to dismiss the heads of the Konotop District State Administration of the Sumy Region Tetiana Syzon; Zhytomyr District State Administration of the Zhytomyr Region Oleksandr Khomych; Chairman of the Bila Tserkva District State Administration of the Kyiv Region Liudmyla Merzliuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 26, Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of June 23 on the results of shelter inspection.

According to the decree, the NSDC recognized as unsatisfactory the work of ensuring the readiness of the objects of the fund of protective structures of civil defense for their intended use in the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy Regions, Zhytomyr district of the Zhytomyr Region, Bila Tserkva district of the Kyiv Region, Konotop district of the Sumy Region, the cities of Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Chernihiv , Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipro, Konotop (Sumy Region), Bila Tserkva (Kyiv Region).