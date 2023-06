Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called Russian servicemen to the Kremlin and said that the pilots shot down by the Wagner mercenaries allegedly stopped the "civil war".

The propaganda resource RIA Novosti writes about this.

The event took place in the Kremlin courtyard near the Faceted Chamber.

The dictator of the aggressor country addressed the military personnel and stated that they "effectively stopped the civil war, acted clearly and harmoniously."

Apparently, he called the speech of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his "march of justice" a "civil war".

Putin mentioned the pilots who were killed by the Wagner mercenaries and said that these soldiers "honorably fulfilled their duty."

In addition, the head of the Russian Guard Viktor Zolotov said that heavy weapons and tanks will appear in the Russian Guard. According to him, this issue was discussed with Putin. It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation recently reported that the Wagner PMC is preparing to give its heavy weapons to the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

A Russian military official also expressed the opinion that the mutiny of the mercenaries "was allegedly inspired by the West and overlapped with Prigozhin's ambitions."

It will be recalled that Prigozhin's mercenaries shot down Mi-8 helicopters, one transport Mi-8, and two Ka-52 and Mi-35M attack helicopters, as well as an Il-22M command post aircraft. According to various estimates, between 13 and 20 military were killed during the confrontation between the militants and the Russian army.

On June 23, the owner of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that units of the regular Russian army had launched a missile attack on Wagner locations. After that, the Wagner mercenaries from the territory of Ukraine moved to Russia.

On the evening of June 24, Prigozhin announced that he was ending his so-called "march of justice" and returning his mercenaries to their locations.

Later, Yevgeny Prigozhin recorded an audio message explaining why he retreated 200 km from Moscow and stopped his so-called "march of justice. According to him, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, "extended a helping hand" and offered a legal solution to the problem, after which the Wagner mercenaries turned away from Moscow.