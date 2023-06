Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of Wagner PMC, recorded an audio message explaining why he retreated 200 km from Moscow and stopped his so-called "march of justice." The corresponding statement was published on the Telegram channel of the Prigozhin’s press service on Monday, June 26.

Prigozhin said that he allegedly did not intend to show aggression, but warned that he would respond to acts of aggression. The PMC founder reiterated that no people were killed "on the ground" during this conflict. The leader noted that they "regret" that they were forced to strike at aircraft, but these means threw bombs and launched missile attacks. Prigozhin said that they walked 780 km a day, and stopped about 200 km to Moscow, during which they established control over all military facilities that happened along the way.

"Two important factors were our decision to turn around. The first - we did not want to shed Russian blood. The second factor is that we went to demonstrate our protest, and not to overthrow power in the country," Prigozhin said.

According to him, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko "reached out" and offered to solve the problem in the legal plane, after which the Wagnerites were distracted from Moscow. According to him, thanks to his actions, the problems of the Russian army were discovered. In addition, Prigozhin said that if such units went to the occupation of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the occupation succeeded. The leader of the mercenaries said that he "showed a master class" how it was necessary to conduct the so-called "special operation."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of June 23, the owner of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that units of the regular Russian army launched a missile attack on Wagner's locations. After that, the Wagnerites from the territory of Ukraine moved to Russia.

On June 24, Russian terrorist country President Vladimir Putin made a video message to the Russians, during which he called for stopping the armed uprising.

On June 24, in the evening, Prigozhin announced that he was finishing his so-called "march of justice" and returning his mercenaries to their locations.