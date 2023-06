The Federal Security Service of Russia has closed the case of the armed mutiny of the leader of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin.

This was reported by the Russian pro-Kremlin source RIA Novosti.

It is reported that on June 24, the accused stopped the actions aimed at committing the crime. Therefore, on June 27, the case against them was dismissed.

It will be recalled that during their armed insurrection, the Wagner mercenaries shot down several Russian helicopters and at least one aircraft. According to various estimates, from 15 to 20 pilots and engineers who were in these planes were killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, two days after the uprising of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recorded a video message and offered the Wagner mercenaries to either sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation or go to Belarus. Putin said that the pilots of the aircraft and helicopters that were destroyed by the Wagner mercenaries "save from terrible consequences."

Also, for the first time since the uprising, the owner of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin recorded an audio message explaining why he retreated 200 km from Moscow and stopped his so-called "justice march".