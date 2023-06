Ukraine proposes to appoint international lawyer Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi as the executive director of the Register of damages caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This is stated in the order of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 560 of June 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To agree with the proposal of the Ministry of Justice and propose the candidacy of Kliuchkovskyi Markiyan Yuriyovych for the position of executive director of the Register of damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the document says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is instructed to immediately inform the Secretary General of the Council of Europe about this decision.

Kliuchkovskyi, 40, is a lawyer in the field of international public law, an expert in the field of international arbitration, he is a partner and co-head of the international arbitration and litigation practice of the law firm Asters, in May 2022 he joined the working group on the development and implementation of international legal compensation mechanisms damages caused to Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression created by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he is an adviser to the Office of the President.

Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi is the son of Ukrainian politician Yurii Kliuchkovskyi (former Member of Parliament of the III-VI convocations).

The Ministry of Justice notes that according to the Statute of the Register of Losses, the executive director is determined and nominated by the Conference of Participants of the Register of Losses at the proposal of the Government of Ukraine and appointed by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, taking into account the integrity, experience and interdisciplinary expertise required for this position. The Conference of Participants of the Register of Losses makes a decision by a majority of two-thirds of the submitted votes of the Participants of the Register of Losses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, in Reykjavik (Iceland) at the summit of the Council of Europe, it was announced the creation of an international Register of damages that Russia has inflicted on Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. 43 countries and the European Union supported the creation of the Register of damages caused to Ukraine by Russia's aggression. It is expected that the Register will be operational from September this year.