Ukraine and Great Britain discussed cooperation in tracking stolen grain from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food with reference to the meeting in London of the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi with the Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs of Great Britain Mark Spencer, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The possibility of monitoring the quality of soils that were flooded after the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Reservoir was also discussed, as well as the assessment of soils in demined territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the estimates of the Ukrainian Grain Association, since the beginning of the war, Russia has stolen about 4 million tons of grain from Ukraine.