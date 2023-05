Ukrainian Grain Association Estimates Losses Due To Idle Of Ships In Queues Of "Grain Corridor" At USD 1 Billi

The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) estimates the losses due to idle of vessel in the queues of the "grain corridor" at more than USD 1 billion.

This is stated in the message of the UGA, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is the money that the Ukrainian agricultural producers did not receive. This is the money that the traders paid to the owners of the ships for the fact that the ships stood in the queue for a very long time," explained UGA President Mykola Horbachiov.

He noted that the aggressor state of Russia does not accept Ukraine's plans and conditions regarding the formation of the sequence of inspections of vessels standing in the queue, this does not allow the port terminals to work rhythmically.

Also, according to the UGA estimates, since the beginning of the war, Russia has stolen about 4 million tons of grain from Ukraine.

"Its buyers have become sanctioned countries. But they are also wary of grain stolen from Ukraine. In particular, there was a case when Libya refused to buy it," Horbachiov said.

He added that it is becoming more and more difficult for the Russian Federation to trade in stolen goods.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia continues to prevent the full operation of the "grain corridor".

On May 17, the Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - the Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development, Oleksandr Kubrakov, announced that the "grain agreement" had been unblocked, and it would continue to operate until July 18.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.