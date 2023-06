The head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, and 2 managers of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration were served with the suspicion of receiving UAH 2.4 million in bribes.

This was announced in the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) and National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 26, on the instructions of the head of the SACPO, the prosecutor, with the participation of the NACB detectives, informed the head of the Ternopil Regional Council and two deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration of suspicion, who were exposed for soliciting and receiving illegal benefits from a volunteer businessman.

Actions of persons qualified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the suspects made persistent requests to a local businessman and volunteer to provide a total of more than UAH 2.4 million for signing the acts of construction and repair of infrastructure facilities by the communal enterprise of the Ternopil Regional Council, as well as for payment of the debts of the Ternopil Regional Government to LLC for works already completed and accepted in 2022.

Such illegal actions by officials were committed despite the fact that the entrepreneur was engaged in volunteer activities and helped the defense forces of Ukraine in every possible way.

The head of the Ternopil Regional Council and two deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration were arrested "red handed" immediately after they received part of the stipulated funds, namely more than UAH 600,000.

The question of choosing precautionary measures for the suspect is being resolved.

A pre-trial investigation into the specified facts was initiated at the request of a citizen from whom the officials demanded an unlawful benefit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained the head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko on suspicion of bribery.

