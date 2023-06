The Russian occupation forces are currently striking mainly in those regions that they consider the "hubs" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the spokeswoman of the South operational command Nataliya Humeniuk.

"We said that under the blows of the enemy mainly those regions, which, according to their understanding, are the hub of the reserve, the hub for the Ukrainian army, the defense forces. That is why so much attention is also paid to the Dnipropetrovsk Region, which borders the Zaporizhzhia Region, which is near the front. On the Mykolaiv and Odesa Regions, which are suppliers of resources for the Kherson frontline. That is why there is such an intensification of fire in the Kherson Region," Humeniuk stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night, the troops of the aggressor state launched 3 Kalibr cruise missiles and 8 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

The Air Force of the AFU reported the downing of 2 Kalibr missiles and 7 attack UAVs of the Shahed type.